Report: Gunmen kill 3 Iranian guards near Turkish border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state run news agency says gunmen have killed three Iranian border guards near the country’s northwestern border with Turkey. IRNA said the three were killed in a clash on Friday, when “terrorists” tried to sneak into Iran’s West Azerbaijan province. The province is about 650 kilometers, or 400 miles, northwest of the capital, Tehran. The report said two other border guard were wounded and that the infiltrators suffered heavy casualties. West Azerbaijan borders both Iraq and Turkey. IRNA did not say which country the infiltrators had come from. The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as Islamic State militants.