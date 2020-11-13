RESTAURANT RESTRICTIONS: Rochester owners react as new order goes into effect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With record numbers for single day COVID-19 cases and deaths, the state of Minnesota is seeing a concerning uptick in the pandemic.

To combat that, Gov. Tim Walz placed new restrictions on bars and restaurants that go into effect Friday at 10 p.m. Earlier this week, the governor said research showed that at certain hours and after a few drinks, the virus spread doubles because people are less concerned with social distancing.

"We were thankful we get to stay open," said Jason Smoot, new owner of Brothers' Bar and Grill. "That's the most important part at this point."

Owners are feeling the pain of the new restrictions on top of current capacity limitations.

"Obviously, we are being picked on and targeted. Everybody knows that by now. It's such old news at this point that we're used to it," said Tory Runkle, owner of Dooley's Pub.

Business owners are used to having to make changes on a regular basis this year. All in-person service at bars and restaurants is now shut down between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

"It's expensive. It's painful," Smoot said. "We're looking at reducing some of our staffing to make up for it but it's not something I want to do."

The owners also do not want the other restrictions being imposed, like being forced to close the actual bar counters. There's also a 50 percent maximum capacity with a 150 person limit regardless of size.

"I'm thankful for everyone that comes in and hangs out with us," said Smoot. "I'm hoping the loss of our bar doesn't hurt that much, that people are still willing to sit at the tables to watch the games."

Brothers' Bar and Grill was hoping to draw in customers for the Vikings Monday Night Football game, but will not be able to host them to the end of the game due to the 10 p.m. restriction.

Restaurant owners have been forced to find new ways to draw in customers, restrictions or not.

"We have to be creative these days because there's a lot of people that don't feel comfortable inside restaurants," said Smoot.

It has been a difficult year for all businesses.

"I think a lot of bars are going to be squeezed in the next few months," Runkle said. "You're probably going to see a lot more closures than you already have."

It is especially tough to be a new business owner in a pandemic.

"This has been a whole nightmare. We're working with it," Smoot said. "We're trying our best to follow the rules and keep everyone safe."

Whether these restrictions will make a difference in the virus spread remains to be seen in the coming weeks. The governor has hinted at even more restrictions coming next week if the situation does not improve.