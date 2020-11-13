Sheriff: Body of missing Austin man found in Winneshiek County

NEAR DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -- Authorities in Winneshiek County said the body of an Austin man who went missing while out hunting was found on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of a missing hunter from Austin on Wednesday at about 6 p.m. Two Austin men had reportedly come to the Canoe Creek Access Area near Decorah to hunt.

The Sheriff's Office said Maya Htoo did not return to the designated meeting location and was reported missing by the other hunter. The Decorah Fire Department conducted a search of the area with the Sheriff's Office that evening and overnight.

The Sheriff's Office said on Thursday morning, local volunteers and multiple agencies were called to help with the search, and they coordinated a search of the area.

Htoo's body was found in a wooded area of the state access, the Sheriff's Office said. His cause of death is still under investigation pending completion of an autopsy.