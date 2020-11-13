Showers likely Saturday; Cold temps return Sunday

Up and down temperatures are likely this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 40s Saturday and then in the lower 30s on Sunday. Our next weather-maker moves across the upper Midwest Saturday which will bring rain and a chance of a rain/snow mix Saturday night.

Conditions start off nice on Saturday with partly sunny skies. Clouds will build through the late morning and early afternoon. Rain chances come into the forecast late Saturday afternoon extending through the evening. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. As this low-pressure system moves to the northeast, temperatures will drop into the middle and lower 30s nearing the freezing point. As temperatures begin to drop, there will be the possibility for minor mixing to occurring late Saturday evening. Wintry mix accumulations will be minor to none.

Overcast conditions will stick around Sunday with highs in the middle 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the north-northwest around 10-20 mph. Temperatures next week will be fairly comfortable for this time of year. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 40s by Wednesday and should remain above the 40° mark throughout the rest of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Nick