Texas AG whistleblowers sue for wrongful firing, retaliation

DALLAS (AP) — Former deputies to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are suing him for wrongful firing and retaliating against them for reporting him for alleged bribery and abuse of office. Their lawsuit adds to the deepening legal and political peril for the high-profile Republican. Top members of Paxton’s staff reported him to the FBI in September for alleged crimes they say he committed in assisting Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Each of them has since resigned, been put on leave or fired. Four of them sued this week claiming Paxton ousted them as retaliation and smeared them in the press. Paxton’s office and a lawyer for Paul did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. The attorney general has broadly denied wrongdoing.