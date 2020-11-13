The Salvation Army kicks off annual ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ amid increased community need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- You can once again hear the familiar chimes of ringing bells as The Salvation Army kicks off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of hardship for people and their families. Adding the holiday season to it can make it even more difficult to get by.

The campaign's theme this year is "Rescue Christmas." Major Robert Mueller with The Salvation Army said the organization is anticipating a greater need this year. He hopes that they can make Christmas happy for many families this year.

"Normally, we serve around 500 families for our toy and joy shop, where we distribute toys and gift cards for Christmas meals," Mueller said. "And this year, we're already projecting, based on the number of people that are signing up online, that we are going to have 150 more families in need this Christmas."

The pandemic has caused a shortage of bell ringers and red kettle locations, but that hasn't stopped Frank Jones from volunteering. Jones has been a bell ringer for more that 20 years.

"We got that old thing about you can give a guy a fish, and he'll eat for a meal," Jones said. "But, if you teach him how to fish, he'll have a lifetime of food. And I think that's the philosophy of The Salvation Army. We will help you get on your feet."

Last year, the Rochester Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign set a record for fundraising, and this year their goal is $960,000.

"We have six weeks to meet our goal," Mueller said. "We ask for the generosity of all so we can continue to meet the needs of the people we serve."

Red Kettle locations are available across Rochester, Byron, Stewartville and Chatfield this year.

People can also donate online or create their their "virtual Red Kettle" for people to donate to. If someone doesn't have cash on hand at a kettle, there are now codes people can scan with their phones to make a donation.