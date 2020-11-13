Things to Do: Girls day out in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KTTC) -- As we approach the holiday season, many of us are looking for ways to support small businesses during the pandemic. You can spend an enjoyable day doing just that in Waseca.

Ellen Heydon from Shrpa joined us on our noon news Thursday with five places to enjoy some retail therapy. She suggests you start your day with coffee and pastries at Lush Cakes. Then she recommends browsing the following boutiques: The Speckled Hen, Homestead and Pearl Button Primitives. You can end your day with a late lunch at Trio Wine Cafe.

Check out our Things to Do page for more local inspiration!