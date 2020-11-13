Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has hailed developments in the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus.

He delivered his first public remarks Friday since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden, even as he refuses to concede the election.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said a vaccine would ship in “a matter of weeks” to vulnerable populations, though the Food and Drug Administration has not yet been asked to grant the necessary emergency approvals.

In addition, there’s no information yet as to whether the vaccine worked in vulnerable populations or only in younger, healthier study volunteers.