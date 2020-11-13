UPDATE: Legends Bar and Grill suspension lifted, opening postponed until next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County health officials lifted the 72-hour suspension on Legends Bar and Grill on Friday afternoon.

However, according to Olmsted County Public Health Services, the restaurant has agreed to remain closed until early next week so the two entities can continue consultation.

Legends Bar and Grill was initially shut down due to violating two of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 executive orders.

According to a news release on Friday, Olmsted County Environmental Health are set to meet with the owner of Legends next week to go over further steps.

On Tuesday, health officials said repeated violations of Walz's executive orders had been documented, including lack of physical distancing of staff and customers, staff and customers not wearing masks and violations of occupancy requirements.

The release on Friday said the owner plans to take several steps over the weekend to meet protocols, including measures inside the bar to promote customer social distancing and protection when in the establishment. Other steps involved will include creating plans, logs, procedures and training to help try and mitigate virus spread.

“Legends Bar and Grill ownership has committed to make significant changes that will be implemented and actively controlled by their management and staff," said Michael Melius, associate director of Olmsted County Public Health. “We believe with these improvements and a heightened awareness of the seriousness of the situation, that Legends Bar and Grill can re-open and operate safely.”