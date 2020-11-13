Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Winter driving

Every year the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management use this week to promote knowledge of the hazards of winter weather and how you can best prepare yourself and your family for the season ahead!

The final topic of the week is safe winter driving.

Many of us have gotten stuck in the snow while driving or had our vehicle fail on us. It's important to be prepared to prevent these situations from happening and to keep you safe if they do.

During the cold months, the air in your tires will become compressed, causing your tires to deflate slightly. Make sure to check your tire pressure on especially cold days so that your tires can function at their best. It's also a good idea to keep your gas tank at least half full during the winter to decrease the chances of your gas freezing.

Keep a winter storm survival kit in your car. This should include tools to help get you on the road again (such as a shovel, a bag of sand or cat litter, jumper cables) and also items to keep you safe (extra blankets, mittens, non-perishable food, water, a flashlight and batteries).

While you're on the road during a snow event, it's especially important to slow down and leave more space between you and the car in front of you. If you find your vehicle sliding, don't step on the brakes! Instead, ease off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of your car to go.

If you do find yourself stuck, don't try to walk through the snow. It's a good idea to make sure your exhaust pipe isn't covered with snow to prevent CO buildup, then to get back inside your car until help arrives.