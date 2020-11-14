Britain’s Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles is celebrating his 72nd birthday following an eventful year that saw him contract the coronavirus and his son Prince Harry step down from official royal duties. Gun salutes would normally be fired from London’s Green Park and the Tower of London to mark the heir to the throne’s birthday, but officials said the traditional ceremonies would not take place on Saturday due to COVID-19 restrictions. Charles’ eldest son, Prince William and his wife, Kate, were among those wishing him a happy birthday on social media. The royal family’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Charles as a baby sitting on Queen Elizabeth II’s knee.