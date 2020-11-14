Disabled American Veterans donation bins used as trash dump sites

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The commander of Disabled American Veterans of Southeast Minnesota urges Minnesotans not to leave their trash near the organization's donation bins.

These bins, which are located at both Hy-Vee locations on 37th Street and Crossroads Drive as well as Sam's Club at Northwest Plaza, are meant for clothing and shoe donations.

However, people have been leaving everything from fish tanks to broken chairs to basketball hoops, forcing the organization to spend $900 in the last year and a half on disposal fees.

"That money is lost for the veterans that really need it," said DAV Commander Daniel Pulford said. "Those who might be homeless or in crisis and need emergency housing or emergency medical service. When you're spending up to $900 so far this year, that's $900 that could be going to a veteran."

Disabled American Veterans helps support local veterans with physical disabilities as well as those struggling with mental health problems. Pulford says if Minnesotans would stop leaving their trash near donation sites, the organization could allocate more funds to veterans in need.