MIDWEST OURBREAK: Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa business owners struggling to draw in customers

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Here in Minnesota, restrictions on the hospitality industry has upset many bar and restaurant owners.

"The bills don't stop coming. Everything keeps coming in, said Jeremy Olson, owner of Hoot and Ole's in Austin. "The only that stops coming is the people because they're told they can't."

At least not after 10 pm according to new restrictions ordered by Governor Tim Walz. The order also prohibits bar seating or standing games.

"It's just kind of like a kick in the teeth," Olson said. "I understand the virus is real and everything."

He even knows people who have caught the virus, but he feels the new restrictions unfairly target the hospitality industry.

"Shutting all these bars down at 10 o clock when they start to get rolling and making money I don't believe is fair to us," said Hoot and Ole's owner.

Olson would prefer fewer restrictions.

"I think they're doing things the wrong way, but that's my opinion," he said.

Over in Iowa where Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state is open for business, bars and restaurants are still struggling.

Even with fewer restrictions, restaurants have not seen many customers coming out to eat. One northern Iowa bar saw more out-of-town guests when Minnesota first shut down back in the spring.

"We got a lot of Minnesota people. We had more Minnesota people than local people," said Troy Krahenbuhl, owner of Teluwat Grille House and Pub.

Business was almost back to normal until a second wave hit Mitchell County.

"The last two weeks have been terrible again," Teluwat's owner said. "You can tell on Main Street there's nobody. Usually at this time on a Saturday we're packed right now."

Most of the businesses in Osage have been struggling as well. Teluwat's owner says that business really slowed after news of an outbreak at Faith Lutheran Home in town.

"They should feel safe coming but I think with everything that went on, people are scared," Krahenbuhl said. "I think people are more scared now that when it first started."

The uptick in cases has forced many restaurants in Osage to shutdown or only offer to-go food, even without orders forcing them to do so. The lack of business makes the future of many businesses pretty hazy.

"It's not getting any better. It's getting worse," said Krahenbuhl.

With cases increasing in both Mitchell County, Iowa and Mower County, Minnesota, both owners believe another shutdown is just around the corner.

Both businesses have also tried doing take-out orders which did not work for Hoot and Ole's but has been steady business for Teluwat in Osage.

However, Teluwat's Lake Mills location has also been struggling and its Cresco location is closed.