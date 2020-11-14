Trump skips Southeast Asia summit for third year in a row

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump has skipped a summit with his Southeast Asian counterparts for the third year in a row, with rival China set to expand its influence with a massive free trade deal in the region. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Saturday that Trump regrets he was unable to attend the online summit with the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but stressed the importance of ties with the region. Trump attended the ASEAN summit in 2017, but sent only representatives during the last two meetings. A special summit with ASEAN that he was supposed to host in Las Vegas in March was called off due to the pandemic.