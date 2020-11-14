US top diplomat arrives in France on touchy 7-nation tour

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Paris on Saturday at the start of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, a trip certain to be awkward since all the nations on his schedule have congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential race. The trip is aimed at shoring up the priorities of the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump, but the United States’ top diplomat — as well as its president and much of his Republican Party — have not accepted the results of the American election, and the unusual circumstances will likely overshadow the issues.