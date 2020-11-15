ASEAN, China, other partners set world’s biggest trade pact

China, Japan and 13 other Asian-Pacific nations have agreed to found the world’s largest trading bloc in a deal many hope will hasten the region’s recovery from the shocks of the pandemic. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will encompass nearly a third of the world’s economic activity and population. That’s even after India pulled out, citing concerns about foreign competition. The United States is not involved. The deal was signed “virtually” in a special online meeting Sunday on the sidelines of the summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Vietnam was the host for the meeting, which was convened online due to the coronavirus pandemic.