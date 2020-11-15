In a moment of turmoil, US Catholic bishops meet virtually

Catholic bishops of the United States open a national meeting Monday under dramatic circumstances. A pandemic has compelled them to gather virtually from far-flung dioceses. A hard-fought presidential election has caused sharp divisions in their own ranks, with some bishops harshly critical of President-elect Joe Biden. And just a few days ago, the Vatican released a report detailing how clerics in the U.S. and abroad failed to hold ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to account until many years after suspicions of serial sexual misconduct became widespread. One observer says that “the shadow of the McCarrick report hangs over this meeting.”