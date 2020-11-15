SpaceX flying ex-football players, flight controller, Scout

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s second crew includes two military officers who played college football, a former space shuttle flight controller and a longtime Scout from Japan. The four astronauts blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday night, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon rocket. They should reach the International Space Station late Monday for a five- to six-month stay. The launch follows SpaceX’s shorter test flight with two pilots by just a few months. The flight kicks off regular crew rotations at the space station from the U.S.