Athlete of the Week – Marcus Banks, Cannon Falls Football

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's been a football program rising in Cannon Falls the past few years. Right in the heart of it is two-way senior star Marcus Banks. In six games this year, he's scored 12 total touchdowns. His performance has led the Bombers to the No. 2 ranking in Class AAA.

"[The season] is going good," Banks said. Everyone is kind of excited around here. We had a big start to the season. We're working hard."

The Bombers are a perfect 6-0 this season. Banks is averaging more than 7 yards per carry. He's bigger than most running backs, but also has the speed to take every carry to the house.

"If it's a bounce call, I'll get to the edge and try to get some yards," he said. "If we go inside, I'll try to bruise it out and get those extra yards."

It's that workman-like mentality that has led Banks so far in his career. His head coach, Dan Meyers, said Banks has been critical to the Bombers' last two runs to the state tournament, and their strong start this year.

"He's one of the most coachable kids we've ever had," Meyers said. "You tell him something once, and he's got it. He'll do it right form then on. He never questions what we're telling him, and that has paid off for him big time. He makes play all over the field because he's running our system and doing what we need him to do."

Banks has the frame and skill set to play at the next level. Several Division II schools are after him, and whatever program gets him will be getting a team player.

"When he's out there playing, he's not playing for himself. He's playing for his teammates," Meyers said. "He just has a blast playing football, just like all of our guys. Even though he puts up a lot of stats and gets his name in the paper a lot, and gets these recognitions, Marcus is all about the team. He'll do whatever it takes for the team."

Marcus Banks of the Cannon Falls Bombers football team is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.