Brazil voters ignore Bolsonaro’s city election endorsements

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered a setback as most of the dozens of candidates he backed for municipal elections failed to secure victories or spots in runoffs. In more than 5,500 cities, Brazilians voted for mayors and city councilors on Sunday. The wave of political renewal that two years ago catapulted Bolsonaro to the presidency appeared to ebb in the face of well-known candidates and traditional parties, which scored the most votes in the two most populous cities. Of the nearly 60 candidates whom the leader backed, only nine advanced, according to a tally by newspaper Estado de S.Paulo.