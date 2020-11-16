Court weighs challenge to Colorado discrimination law

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court is considering the case of a Colorado web designer who is challenging a state law that prohibits discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation. Lorie Smith’s lawyer told a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that forcing her to create a wedding website for same-sex couples would amount to forced speech that violates her Christian beliefs. She said the issue for Smith is the message, not the customer. Colorado’s solicitor general said Smith’s argument would allow her to deny a same-sex couple virtually the same site made for a straight couple.