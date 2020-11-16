Georgia elections chief fights fellow Republicans, Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official is under attack from President Donald Trump and other fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the heated election season. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been disputing claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia from Trump’s campaign since unofficial returns have shown Democrat Joe Biden with a 14,000-vote lead in the once reliably red state. Georgia’s two U.S. senators have demanded that Raffensperger resign. The state’s Republican governor and members of Congress have pushed for investigations. Raffensperger has sought to appease Republicans somewhat by ordering a hand-tallied audit of the presidential race. But he says he doesn’t think the outcome will change.