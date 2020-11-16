Gov. Reynolds to give live address to Iowans on COVID-19 Monday evening

IOWA (KWWL) — Gov. Kim Reynolds will be giving a primetime address to Iowans on the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts as deaths continue to rise and the state faces record daily cases and hospitalizations.

A release from the governor’s office said that the address will be at 6:05 p.m. and will last approximately 10 minutes.

The release states that Reynolds will talk about “the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”