Health experts push for more Minnesotans to get flu shots

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Health experts have previously expressed the importance of getting your flu shot this year amid the pandemic.

Dr. Robert Jacobson with the Mayo Clinic Children's Center was disappointed to say the community is not achieving the rates he would like to achieve in southern Minnesota for flu vaccinations. In fact, cases of influenza are already being reported in the state.

"This year's more important to get the flu vaccine because the flu actually also has symptoms that mimic the COVID-19 infection," Jacobson said.

The influenza virus is actually active year round but outbreaks tend to pop up the most between December and March, even as late as May or June.

"The flu every year is an important problem," Jacobson said. "Up to 20 percent of us get the flu every year."

Experts say the influenza virus shifts each year, which is why an annual vaccine is needed. And this year is even more important because of COVID-19.

"Both can present with a fever and with a cough," Jacobson said. "And they're different in that the flu, as a rule, tends to show up a day or two after you've been exposed, where as COVID-19 can actually show up two to 14 days after you were exposed."

Jacobson says there are roughly half a million people in the 11 county area, and only 36 percent of them have been vaccinated this year. She adds it's been harder to get vaccinated this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We've actually had to hold our flu vaccine program differently this year to vaccinate," Jacobson said. "We had to do it by appointment so that very large numbers of people still could come in, but safely."

Another factor limiting the vaccination rate is Mayo Clinic was not able to go into schools in Olmsted and Mower Counties this year to vaccinate students.

"And it's always children who start the local outbreaks," Jacobson said. "So vaccinating has always been critical to prevent flu spreading in the community."

If you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, it's not too late. Jacobson says the vaccine is safe. It's effective two to four weeks after being received. That's something to think about as Thanksgiving and Christmas are quickly approaching.