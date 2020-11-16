Liz Weston: How small businesses can help workers save

When it comes to businesses helping employees save money for retirement or emergencies, the best way is to make it as painless as possible, preferably through payroll deduction. There is no question that workers save more when they can do it automatically. But the cost of setting up and administering savings programs used to be out of reach for many small businesses. Now, however, technology and competition have reduced the cost and complexity. That makes it easier for small employers to offer these benefits. There are also options outside 401(k)s, such as SIMPLE IRAs, emergency savings programs and split direct deposit.