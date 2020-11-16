Migrant arrivals putting pressure on Spain’s Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescue services have located 1,300 migrants in four days in the Atlantic Ocean and transferred them to the southern Canary Islands. The arrivals are further straining local emergency response capabilities as makeshift military camps for the newcomers were being readied. Spanish authorities said the latest to arrive were 27 men from northern Africa who were picked up from the high seas early Monday. That adds to the 1,275 people found from Friday to Sunday aboard 42 boats. More than half of the 16,000 migrants who arrived this year in the Spanish islands off northwest Africa did so in the last four weeks, a sharp influx worrying international and non-profit organizations.