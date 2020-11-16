MINNESOTA CASES SURGE: Rochester official pleads for residents to stop the spread

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The spike in cases we're seeing statewide is also being seen right here in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported nearly 500 positive cases in Olmsted County on Sunday, and 170 new cases Monday.

Rochester City Council Member Michael Wojcik

"Particularly, disappointing to see it here in Rochester and we are just not doing enough to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease," Rochester City Council Member, Michael Wojcik said.

As Gov. Tim Walz has hinted, that could mean even more restrictions.

While there is no easy way out, Wojcik said there are things we can all do to help.

"There are some very simple things that people in the community have been unwilling to do," Wojcik said. Little things like don't make unnecessary trips, wear a mask when you go out."

And he wanted to emphasize reminders we've all been hearing since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Please stop doing the foolish things we are seeing time and time again on camera. Start looking out for each other so we can get past this and be there for each other on the other side," Wojcik said.