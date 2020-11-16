Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. Twin Cities Academy, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
Canby def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14
Columbia Heights def. Brooklyn Center, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17
Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14
Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15, 0-0, undefined-undefined
Minneota def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15
Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
New London-Spicer def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
St. Anthony def. Fridley, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
United Christian def. Hmong Academy, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13
Watertown-Mayer def. Litchfield, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/