New this week: Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Big Sky’ & Dolly Parton

This week’s new entertainment releases include “Fogerty’s Factory,” an album from John Fogerty, his daughter Kelsy and his sons Shane and Tyler, as well as ABC’s “Big Sky,” a Montana-set thriller driven by the kidnappings of two sisters on a road trip. With several platinum-selling Top 40 hits, including two No. 1 smashes, as well as an EP and mixtape reaching the Top 10 on the pop charts, it might sound weird but Megan Thee Stallion is finally releasing her debut album on Friday called “Good News.” And “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” is a glossy musical coming to Netflix on Sunday.