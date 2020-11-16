Officer pleads guilty to sex abuse of minor in mentor group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A third Kentucky police officer who was involved with a now-defunct youth mentoring program has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a juvenile female in the group. The Courier-Journal reported Monday that former Louisville Metro Police officer Brad Schuhmann admitted in U.S. District Court in Louisville that he sexually abused a minor in the Explorer Scout Program in 2010. The program was for youth aspiring to be in law enforcement. A grand jury indicted Schuhmann Nov. 3 on a misdemeanor count of “deprivation of rights under color of law.” The civil rights violation is punishable by up to a year in prison. The newspaper said Schuhmann declined to comment as he left the courtroom.