Officials: Deputies shoot, kill armed man after traffic stop

Officials say an armed man was fatally shot during a confrontation with South Florida deputies. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Monday morning along a Dania Beach road after a traffic stop. Officials say deputies attempted to stop a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag, and the driver hopped out and ran away. Authorities say deputies were chasing the man on foot when the shooting occurred. Deputies began CPR, and rescue workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officials say a gun was recovered near the body.