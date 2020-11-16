Police: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of punching actor Rick Moranis is a suspect in multiple other unprovoked attacks on people in New York City. The New York Post reports prosecutors said at a hearing on Sunday that 35-year-old Marquis Ventura is charged in five assaults on strangers that took place in the last six months. Judge Nicholas Moyne ordered a psychiatric examination for Ventura. An attorney for him said he has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, a serious mental illness. Ventura was arrested Saturday but the charges naming him as a suspect in other assaults were not known until yesterday’s hearing.