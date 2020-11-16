RPS announces top 5 names for new elementary school, asks residents to vote on favorite

RPS announces top 5 names for new elementary school, asks residents to vote on favoriteUpdated
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- We're a step closer to knowing the name of the new elementary school under construction in northwest Rochester.
Rochester Public Schools took submissions from families and residents living in the school's boundaries.
A public vote is now underway to determine which two of the top five submissions will move on to the Rochester School Board.
Those five finalist names are:
- Henry Plummer Elementary School, after Dr. Henry Plummer who was a prominent Mayo Clinic physician.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, after Dr. King, the prominent activist and leader during the civil rights movement.
- Overland Elementary School, because Overland Drive is the road the school is located off of.
- Sarah Burger Stearns Elementary School, after the woman who founded the Rochester Woman Suffrage Association.
- Wóksape Elementary School, after the the Dakota word for wisdom.
You can vote for your favorite on the Rochester Public Schools website through Nov. 29.