RPS announces top 5 names for new elementary school, asks residents to vote on favorite

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- We're a step closer to knowing the name of the new elementary school under construction in northwest Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools took submissions from families and residents living in the school's boundaries.

A public vote is now underway to determine which two of the top five submissions will move on to the Rochester School Board.

Those five finalist names are:

Henry Plummer Elementary School, after Dr. Henry Plummer who was a prominent Mayo Clinic physician.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, after Dr. King, the prominent activist and leader during the civil rights movement.

Overland Elementary School, because Overland Drive is the road the school is located off of.

Sarah Burger Stearns Elementary School, after the woman who founded the Rochester Woman Suffrage Association.

Wóksape Elementary School, after the the Dakota word for wisdom.

You can vote for your favorite on the Rochester Public Schools website through Nov. 29.