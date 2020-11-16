Saudi Aramco to issue bonds as it seeks cash amid oil slump

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco says it will issue international bonds as it seeks a cash infusion to help pay for billions of dollars in dividends the company promised shareholders before the global coronavirus pandemic sent oil prices plummeting. In a statement posted on the Saudi stock exchange Monday, Aramco says it plans to issue U.S.-dollar denominated bonds but did not specify the size of the issuance. The announcement is aimed at raising capital needed to pay shareholders promised payouts of $75 billion annually, which at $18.75 billion a quarter exceeds Aramco’s current cash flow.