Up and down temperatures this week

Fall this year has been filled with up and down weather conditions. We'll deal with well below average temperatures for one and then experience well above average temperatures the next. A quick warming trend will take place this week with high temperatures jumping into the middle 40s and even the lower 50s by Thursday. Highs will jump from the middle 30s on Tuesday to the upper 40s and lower 50s on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop back down towards average by the weekend with highs expected in the upper 30s Saturday/Sunday.

Rain chances stay out of the area most of this week. Quiet conditions are expected through Friday afternoon. Showers and even light snow return late Friday night extending through Sunday evening. Isolated showers are likely Saturday afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Light snow will be possible Saturday into Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected to be minor.

Overnight lows this week will be fairly mild. Lows will be in the 40s Wednesday into Thursday and should stay just above freezing Thursday and Friday nights. Low temperatures will drop back into the lower 20s and even the upper teens by Sunday and Monday nights. Overall, a pretty quiet November week.

Nick