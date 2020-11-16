Windy today with snow showers; warmer days are ahead

Windy and cold today

A weak storm system is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing some elements of typical mid-November weather to our area. Look for extra clouds, some snow showers, and raw, gusty winds today with midday high temperatures in the lower 40s which is around the seasonal average for this time of the year. The main band of snow showers impacting the region will graze our area to the north with just a trace of snowfall expected in the mid to late morning hours. Areas north of us will perhaps measure up to a third of an inch of snow today. Southwest winds will become rather gusty late in the morning and then they'll get even stronger in the early afternoon in the wake of the clipper type storm system, occasionally reaching 356 miles per hour. That will keep wind chill levels in the 20s to lower 30s for most of the day.