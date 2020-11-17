Crump represents families of 2 teens fatally shot in Florida

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump says he is representing the families of two Black teens who were fatally shot by a deputy along Florida’s Space Coast last week. Crump said in a statement Monday that he was representing the families of A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce, who were fatally shot by a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Friday. Crump says the families still know very little about the circumstances of the teens’ deaths. Crump has previously represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake. The deputy involved in the fatal shooting has been put on paid administrative leave.