Dubai ‘jetman’ Vincent Reffet killed in training incident

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Dubai’s “jetmen,” whose flights over the world’s tallest building and alongside a jumbo jet with engines strapped to his back wowed watchers online, has died while training in the deserts of this Arabian sheikhdom. That’s according to Jetman Dubai, which announced Vincent Reffet’s death on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Reffet was from Annecy, France. Jetman Dubai did not elaborate, though it said it was “working closely with all relevant authorities.” The United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority, which investigates all aviation incidents in this federation of seven sheikhdoms, did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday night.