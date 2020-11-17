Walz to announce COVID-19 restrictions on youth sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce a new round of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday — including guidance for fall and winter youth sports — in an effort to slow the virus’ spread in the community.

In a call with reporters, Walz said some of the activities Minnesotans love would be put on a “pause” as the state tries to ease the strain on hospitals.

He provided no details, but said restrictions would be based on data.

Minnesota currently ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita. Walz said the velocity of the virus’ spread is “stunning.”

Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Minnesota on Tuesday, along with 26 more deaths.