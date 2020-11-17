Greece: Migrants stopped on Italy-bound yacht

Authorities in western Greece say four people have been arrested after the coast guard intercepted a yacht transporting 36 migrants illegally to nearby Italy. The yacht was stopped and searched off the coast of the western Greek island of Lefkada. The coast guard said Tuesday that three crew members were arrested along with a fourth smuggling suspect on the island. Despite a sharp drop in the arrival of migrants and asylum seekers in Greece since the start of the pandemic, smuggling networks remain active in the country, seeking to transport migrants illegally to other member nations in the European Union.