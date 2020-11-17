Skip to Content

Judge awards $10 million to family in ‘wrongful life’ case

New
2:36 pm National news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has awarded $10 million to the family of a severely disabled child who was born after a community clinic nurse inadvertently gave the mother a flu shot instead of a birth-control injection. The Seattle Times reports a federal judge last week awarded the child $7.5 million for her medical, educational and other expenses. The award came on top of $2.5 million in damages for her parents. The judge found that the mother would not have become pregnant in 2011 if the nurse at a clinic had given her the correct shot. The federal government is responsible for the damages because the clinic is federally funded.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content