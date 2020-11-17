Mayo ICU beds are full, clinic working to expand capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Mayo Clinic officials said all 32 of its medical intensive care beds are full.

Mayo is working on adding more capacity.

"In fact, we are right now putting up 12 to 13 more ICU beds in order to care for the patients that we know will be coming to our doors in the next couple of weeks," said Mayo Clinic Practice Executive Director Dr. Amy Williams.

The revelation is following the current trend of higher infection rates across the upper Midwest.