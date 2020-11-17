Skip to Content

Michigan county fails to certify vote, stalling outcome

DETROIT (AP) — Republicans in Michigan’s largest county have blocked the certification of the election results in a 2-2 vote along party lines that could temporarily stall official approval of Joe Biden’s win in the state. The practical effect of the move may just be a delay in ultimately certifying Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 election, with unofficial returns showing him winning by 146,000 votes. Still, the failure to certify by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers is a boost for President Donald Trump, who is grasping for ways to slow down his inevitable defeat. Statewide certification is up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers in Lansing.

Associated Press

