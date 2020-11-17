Michigan county fails to certify vote, stalling outcome

DETROIT (AP) — Republicans in Michigan’s largest county have blocked the certification of the election results in a 2-2 vote along party lines that could temporarily stall official approval of Joe Biden’s win in the state. The practical effect of the move may just be a delay in ultimately certifying Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 election, with unofficial returns showing him winning by 146,000 votes. Still, the failure to certify by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers is a boost for President Donald Trump, who is grasping for ways to slow down his inevitable defeat. Statewide certification is up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers in Lansing.