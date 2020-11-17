Minnesota continues to lead country in voter turnout

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Secretary of State Steve Simon said Tuesday Minnesota is on track to be the nation's leader in voter turnout once again.

"It isn't totally official yet until after we certify the results next week, but it's looking very much like Minnesota will be number one in the country for voter turnout," Simon said.

Minnesota lead the nation for turnout in both 2016 and 2018.

Simon also credited the Minnesota legislature with passing a proposal that allowed mail-in ballots to be processed before election day, so results would not be delayed.

Simon noted, none of the challenges that Minnesota election officials feared actually materialized. There were no reports of voter intimidation, and no shortage of election judges or poll workers.

"A lot of stuff could have happened that was bad. But ultimately, it didn't," he said. "And that was the result of a lot of people's hard work."

Ballots that were postmarked for election day but arrived afterward were segregated but will also be counted. Simon said fewer than 2,500 Minnesota ballots are in that category.