Rochester city council considers decreasing speed limits on local roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- "I thought we were gonna die," Kathy Martinson said. "Because when he hit and we went down, his SUV tires were so close to my head. That's all I saw."

Four years ago, Martinson and her friend were struck by a car while biking. They both recovered, but Martinson says that's only because they got lucky.

"We should not be alive right now," she said. "After being hit and seeing wheels that close to our head, we should not be alive."

Martinson's experience is just one of several similar stories. On average, a cyclist or pedestrian is hit by a car every nine days in Rochester, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Sam Budzyna, the City of Rochester's traffic and parking manager, says lowering local speed limits from 30 to 20 miles per hour is the first step in reducing this problem. He recommended this policy to the city council in a study session on Monday.

"People make mistakes," Budzyna said. "And it doesn't have to result in death or serious injury. If we lower speeds, we really reduce the severity of those injuries that result from innocent mistakes."

Minnesota sets the state's default urban street speed limit at 30 miles per hour, which is five miles higher than most states.

"We are actually an outlier with how high our residential speeds are," said council member Michael Wojcik, who has also been hit while biking in Rochester on three separate occasions. "We're not doing anything radical here. We're just kind of coming into alignment with best practices that everyone else has already figured out."

Wojcik supports Budzyna's recommendation and thinks the council has the votes to at least reduce speeds to 25 miles per hour. The next public hearing on the proposal is set for December.