MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -- The driver of a semi has died after his rig left a highway and crashed into a hotel in Mankato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 64-year-old Larry Tiede, of Waseca, was eastbound Monday afternoon when the semi veered off on Highway 14, crossed a road and smashed into some pillars at River Hills Hotel.

No one at the hotel was injured. The patrol says Tiede was not wearing a seat belt.