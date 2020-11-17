Sen. Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, Grassley said he still feels fine, but he will continue to follow his doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines.

"I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can," Grassley said. "In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans."

Earlier Tuesday, Grassley announced he would be under quarantine following exposure to a positive case.