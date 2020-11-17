Sorry, Grinch. Virus won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children of the world can rest easy. The global pandemic won’t stop them from tracking Santa Claus’ progress as he delivers gifts around the globe on Christmas Eve. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced that NORAD will track Santa on December 24, just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes. And not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD’s call center, as they have in years before.