St. Paul mayor outlines plans for emergency response changes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has outlined plans for a group meant to help the city improve its emergency response. About 40 people will serve on a public safety commission that will focus on non-police responses to 911 calls, which law enforcement currently designates as route. The group will consider community involvement in those responses as well as the creation of a city-staffed office to coordinate the plan. The mayor is asking that recommendations be presented to city officials in May. The commission will be co-chaired by Acooa Ellis of Greater Twin Cities United Way and John Marshall of Xcel Energy.