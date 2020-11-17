States tightening anti-virus restrictions amid case surge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A deadly rise in COVID-19 infections is forcing state and local officials to adjust their blueprints for fighting a virus that is threatening to overwhelm health care systems. Schools are scrapping plans to reopen classrooms. More states are adopting mask mandates. But they often face blowback from dissenters who fear the new restrictions will kill off more businesses and jobs. With Thanksgiving coming up next week, public health officials are bracing for a holiday-fueled surge. Physicians have been urging families to stick to small gatherings and avoid large parties and events where vulnerable populations could be infected.